Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's 'Snow Fighters' prepare roads ahead of wintry mix

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In preparation for the expected wintry weather, Metro Louisville salt crews began salting the roads Monday night.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s “Snow Fighters” also got crews ready for work in Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, Franklin, Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble Counties.

They are asking motorists who may be driving in the overnight hours to watch for slick conditions as temperature begins to fall.

State road crews are expected to be out all night.

The WHAS11 viewing area is under a winter weather advisory through Tuesday morning.

