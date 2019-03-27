LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A recent social media post by Louisville City FC is receiving backlash because of their offer for a Chick-fil-A biscuit.

Several critics spoke out against the advertisement after Saturday’s game against Hartford Athletic, upset that the soccer club would use the promotion due to the restaurant’s conservative stance.

In the past, Chick-fil-A has been at the center of controversy for sponsoring anti-LGBTQ charities.

In the comments, dozens of fans left feedback.

“Please don’t support and promote businesses who don’t support all of your fans,” Nancy Barber said.

Louisville City FC When LouCity wins, you win with Chickfila! If LouCity wins tonight's match, download and open the Chick-fil-A App by 10:30pm to claim a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit redeemable at any area...

Rick Jones added, “You might want to rethink this partnership.”

WHAS11 News reached out to Louisville City FC for comment.

President Brad Estes said, “Louisville City remains committed to making sure our games are an open and welcoming environment to people of all beliefs, identities and backgrounds. We want to make sure our actions reflect our club's value of inclusivity, and we are working with our partnership team to address the concerns that have been expressed to us this weekend."