LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early in the afternoon, Taylor Blvd. was filled with people headed to their tax preparation service to ask where their stimulus check was. When they showed up, though, the doors were closed and phone calls were not answered.

One woman said she was sent a notification from the IRS saying her stimulus check was in, but the account number was not hers.

A representative from Citi Tax Service said that account is with the banking system they use to distribute the refunds called Refund Advantage.

WHAS11 reached out to the Better Business Bureau, who explained that some tax companies have refunds delivered to them before the recipient to deduct a preparation fee or cover an advance loan.

For those taxpayers who use that service, their checks were deposited into a refund advantage account rather than their personal account.

Now, Citi Tax Service said the IRS has taken the money back so that it can go directly to each individual. People who are waiting on their checks might have to wait days.

"I'm upset because I have a five-year-old I have custody of, that I'm taking care of, and it's hard, there's bills, he's out of school he wants to do things," Alicia Breckenridge said.

Breckenridge was one of the many waiting on their check. She said she has filed her taxes at Citi Tax Service for three years and has never had an issue.

"I can't do nothing with him, because I'm waiting on this money," Breckenridge said, "and I'm still waiting on my federal from them."

Citi Tax Service said people should get in touch with the IRS for more information on the status of their check.

RELATED: Getting 'Payment Status Not Available' from the new IRS stimulus check tracker? You're not alone

RELATED: You could get a $2,000 per month stimulus check under proposed bill

RELATED: IRS stimulus check status tracker is now online | Here's what you need to know

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.