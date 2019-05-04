LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One family restaurant is making sure children with sensory sensitivity issues have the chance to play in a friendly environment.

The Hurstbourne location of Chuck E. Cheese will open with the lights dimmed and normal noises quieted from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month.

The change, Chuck E. Cheese officials said, will calm sensory sensitivity issues often found in children with special needs. Specially trained staff will be on hand to help children and interact with families.

Chuck E. Cheese partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to develop the program and ensure the restaurants are safe and sensory-friendly.