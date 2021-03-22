Ordinance would give Louisville families free legal counsel in eviction process

The ordinance would provide low-income families with children a right to legal counsel in the eviction process.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One council member is proposing legislation that would address child homelessness in Louisville.

Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced an ordinance Monday that would provide low-income families with children a right to legal counsel in the eviction process.

Armstrong said eviction is the leading cause of homelessness in families, and households with a child have a higher risk of receiving an eviction judgement. Currently, more than 6,000 JCPS students are homeless.

Under the ordinance, Louisville Metro would contact a partner organization to create a program providing free representation to families below 125% federal poverty level with children in the home.

"Currently very few renters have reputation in the legal process," Armstrong said. "This is in stark opposition to landlords who almost always have an attorney to represent their interests."

Armstrong said several cities have passed similar legislation, and it is a cost-effective way to keep families with children housed.

Council members Jecorey Arthur (D-4), Barbara Shanklin (D-2) and Amy Holton Stewart (D-25) are cosponsors. Organizations like Louisville Urban League, the Coalition for the Homeless and the Metropolitan Housing Coalition have expressed support.

The ordinance must be passed by Metro Council and signed my Mayor Greg Fischer.

