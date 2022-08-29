x
Tickets for the Louisville Zoo's popular Halloween event going on sale soon

The zoo will turn into a living storybook and guests are encouraged to join in on the fun by dressing up in their wildest, family-friendly costumes.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo's popular Halloween event, "Boo at the Zoo" is returning in October and tickets go on sale soon.

Tickets will be available to the public on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m., however Louisville Zoo members will be able to purchase their tickets early on Sept. 1.

This year's "Boo at the Zoo," presented by Meijer, will take place Thursday-Sunday nights during the entire month of October.

According to a press release, the zoo will turn into a living storybook and guests are encouraged to join in on the fun by dressing up in their wildest, family-friendly costumes. 

Costumes that fully cover the face are not permitted for adults, the zoo says.

There will be trick-or-treating, music and photo opportunities around every corner. Guests can bring their own treat bags or purchase reusable bags for $2 at the zoo's gift shop.

The zoo says many animal ambassadors will not be on exhibit in the evening so they can rest and follow their regular fall schedules.

RELATED: In Your Backyard: Kentucky's only year-round horror and Halloween shop

Tickets

For non-members, tickets will cost $13, while Louisville Zoo members will be able to get their tickets a few days early and for a reduced price, $6.50.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The zoo says tickets provide access to the event, parking, the Spooktacular Carousel, the "not-so-itsy-bitsy" spider house and the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow attraction.

A limited number of Meijer anytime tickets can be purchased at participating stores for $11 beginning Sept. 25.

Hours, special dates

The event starts at 5 p.m. and guests will enter the zoo at their ticketed time. According to officials, the trick-or-treat route and event will end at 10 p.m.

On Oct. 20, the event will be allergy-friendly and will feature peanut-free treat booths and added non-food treats like stickers, pencils and more.

