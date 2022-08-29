Tickets for the Louisville Zoo's popular Halloween event going on sale soon

The zoo will turn into a living storybook and guests are encouraged to join in on the fun by dressing up in their wildest, family-friendly costumes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo's popular Halloween event, "Boo at the Zoo" is returning in October and tickets go on sale soon.

Tickets will be available to the public on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m., however Louisville Zoo members will be able to purchase their tickets early on Sept. 1.

This year's "Boo at the Zoo," presented by Meijer, will take place Thursday-Sunday nights during the entire month of October.

According to a press release, the zoo will turn into a living storybook and guests are encouraged to join in on the fun by dressing up in their wildest, family-friendly costumes.

Costumes that fully cover the face are not permitted for adults, the zoo says.

There will be trick-or-treating, music and photo opportunities around every corner. Guests can bring their own treat bags or purchase reusable bags for $2 at the zoo's gift shop.

The zoo says many animal ambassadors will not be on exhibit in the evening so they can rest and follow their regular fall schedules.

Tickets

For non-members, tickets will cost $13, while Louisville Zoo members will be able to get their tickets a few days early and for a reduced price, $6.50.

The zoo says tickets provide access to the event, parking, the Spooktacular Carousel, the "not-so-itsy-bitsy" spider house and the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow attraction.

A limited number of Meijer anytime tickets can be purchased at participating stores for $11 beginning Sept. 25.

Hours, special dates

The event starts at 5 p.m. and guests will enter the zoo at their ticketed time. According to officials, the trick-or-treat route and event will end at 10 p.m.

On Oct. 20, the event will be allergy-friendly and will feature peanut-free treat booths and added non-food treats like stickers, pencils and more.

