Family, friends throw special birthday parade for 102-year-old woman quarantined at Louisville nursing home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman didn’t let COVID-19 stop her from celebrating her birthday.

Monica Stiff turned 102-years-old on Sunday and was honored with a special birthday caravan.

She has been quarantined at her senior living facility in Jeffersontown since March, so family and friends drove by to give her birthday wishes.

Family members said Monica has always enjoyed life, her family and her church.

She said the best advice she had passed along to her was to follow God's teachings.

We hear that she is a big fan of WHAS11 News and Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine, so we want to say thank you and wish Monica the happiest birthday ever!

