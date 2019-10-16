LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have officially opened the doors of Jefferson County's very first HUD EnVision Center at Family Scholar House, located at the Frank & Paula Harshaw Riverport Scholar House Campus on Cathe Dykstra Way.

HUD Southeast Regional Administrator Denise Cleveland-Leggett, Mayor Greg Fischer, and Family Scholar House President & CEO Cathe Dykstra were among the speakers on hand for the opening.



"As we work to succeed in helping more families become self-sufficient, more families will be able to access the housing assistance they so desperately need," said HUD Southeast Regional Administrator Denise Cleveland-Leggett. "EnVision Centers bring hope, opportunity, and a platform of stability from which long-term success for thousands of families in this area can ultimately benefit."

HUD's EnVision Centers are premised on the notion that financial support alone can't solve the problem of poverty, and that collective effort across a diverse set of organizations, both public and private, are needed to help low-income individuals and families rise out of it.



"For more than two decades, Family Scholar House has served as a nationally-recognized model of how to best lift families up and transform lives," said Congressman John Yarmuth. "I'm so proud of the work they do throughout our community here in Louisville, and I congratulate Cathe and her entire team on this recognition from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. I look forward to their continued success."



The programs offered are based on the EnVision Center's four pillars: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character development. Located in Louisville's Riverport neighborhood, the center's services are targeted to residents of the Family Scholar House, although other area residents can access services.



