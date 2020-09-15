St. Joe's surpasses goal with virtual picnic, a first in 171 years

The community help the historic picnic surpass its goal since COVID-19 halted plans for an in-person gathering.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Joe’s Picnic has surpassed their goal for their annual picnic for kids.

The beloved community picnic hosted by the St. Joseph Children’s Home in the Clifton neighborhood had set a goal of $200,000 after shifting to a virtual picnic for the first time in 171 years.

Community members said that wasn’t enough and helped the organization raise $300,326.

“We are incredibly grateful to our beloved community for coming together to continue to support the many kids and family members we serve,” expressed CEO Grace Akers said. “The outpouring of heartfelt support demonstrated during our 2020 Virtual Picnic for the Kids was truly amazing!”

Last year’s 2019 record breaking Picnic raised $383,838.

Even though the funds raised in 2020 were less than last year’s totals, this year’s virtual picnic set many high marks and provided new fundraising options for the coming years.

When St. Joe’s can host an in-person picnic once more, they hope to do more online raffle sales and peer-to-peer fundraising.

The St. Joe’s Picnic is integral to supporting the programs and general operations of St. Joseph Children’s Home.

They are humbly asking those who may have not participated in the picnic this year to make a gift instead to St. Joe’s Kids at giveforgoodlouisville.org during Louisville’s biggest day of local giving which takes place on Sept. 17.

