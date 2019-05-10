LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Dreams of shopping options became a reality Saturday as the Logan Street Market held its ribbon cutting.

Organizers hope the market encourages diversity in the Shelby Park neighborhood as well as providing fresh, local food to an underserved community.

The market is also making plans to be eco-friendly by prohibiting the use of plastic bags, plastic straws and Styrofoam. They will also work with local companies and organizations for composting, charging stations for electric cars and using a green energy program to offset their energy usage with renewables.

“We are just so excited to be open as Louisville’s urban public market. People are going to be flooding in all day and tomorrow and we couldn’t be more excited to be open,” market director Sarah Height said.

Height also shares an excitement for the vendors, who will get to know the community by sharing their products and seeing their passions come to life.

Logan Street Market is made up of more than 30 local chefs, artisans and vendors.

There will also be special classes for those who like to get a little crafty in the kitchen. Their Market Kitchen will have a featured chef on hand to answer questions about healthy, budget-friendly meals. The kitchen will also serve as a place for free public nutrition classes.

Sundays will be the day for the Farmer’s Market. Officials say rain or shine, it will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

