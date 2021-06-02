Restaurants providing innovative, safe Super Bowl options to prevent super-spreader events

Places like Dundees Tavern are making sure social distancing is in place and masks are worn when necessary all while being festive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It took a long time for restaurants to navigate the curveballs of the past year. They adjusted to big changes during big events like the Fourth of July, Christmas New Years and now the Super Bowl. Owner of Dundee Tavern, Alan Hincks said the new year has brought more adaptations.

"Dundee tavern had 2020 figured out to a point, now 2021,"Hincks said. "It's 55 years of Super Bowl and we want to continue the tradition too at Dundee Tavern."

Owner Alan Hincks, said these preparations are even more important for this year's Super Bowl.

"We are expecting a larger amount of crowds than we usually have on super bowl Sunday because of the pandemic," Hincks said.

Many people usually gather at home, in big crowds to watch the game, but this year isn't like the others. Health officials like Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's Public Health Commissioner, say following those rules are crucial to a continued decline in positive cases.

"The current recommendations are still eight people max in two different households max," Stack said. "We need to not mix and match different families. That's how we get super spreader events and have the virus start to take off again."

So instead, local businesses like Dundee's are coming up with innovative ideas to enjoy the festivities.

"The whole dining room is six feet apart. We have an outdoor tent. That we're going to have TVs in too, that's heated. We'll have it at 70 degrees out there too," Hincks said.