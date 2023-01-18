Louisville woman accused of smuggling drugs into downtown jail

Have you seen this woman?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville law enforcement need the public's help in finding a 50-year-old woman who allegedly smuggled drugs into Metro Corrections.

Louisville Metro Police say Sabrina Knight worked with an incarcerated individual inside the downtown jail to smuggle drugs into the facility.

Investigators allege Knight was caught on video dropping off the drugs at the jail's trash compactor at the Hall of Justice. LMPD says the incarcerated individual could access them for distribution inside the jail.

There is now an active warrant for her arrest.

Police describe Knight, pictured above, as being 5'6" with brown hair and green eyes. She may also go by "Bri Knight / Crawford."

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact LMPD using the anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 (LMPD).

