LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have launched an investigation into a video posted on social media.

The video, filmed inside the PNC Tower downtown, shows an officer punch a man while trying to restrain him was posted on Facebook Tuesday.

LMPD spokesman Officer Matt Sanders said Chief Steve Conrad has initiated a Professional Standards Unit investigation into the incident.

He would not comment further on the matter and it’s unclear what led up to the incident.

WHAS11 News has reached out to the person who posted the video and have not heard back.

