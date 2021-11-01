LMPD: 2-year-old dies after found unresponsive in pool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a two-year-old boy drowned Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson with LMPD said officers were called to a home on Lavista Way around 3:30 p.m. after the child was found in a swimming pool.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
