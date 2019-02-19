LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Animal Services Animal Control Division is investigating an attack that left six llamas dead and injured seven more.

The attack happened in the 1500 block of Schuff Lane early on Monday, Feb. 18.

A veterinarian who examined the llamas said the wounds appeared to be canine in nature, but LMAS said they can’t confirm if a coyote, dog or other large animal is responsible for the attack.

LMAS is asking residents in that area to be on the look-out, take precautions and report any coyote sightings to animal control by calling 502-473-PETS.

Due to several reports of coyote sightings in the Strathmoor Village area, LMAS encourage residents to take the following precautions:

Do not approach a coyote

Don’t panic, turn your back or run from a coyote

Do not leave small children unattended while outside

Keep pets inside and supervise pets while in the yard

Do not leave pet food outside

Secure garbage containers

Contact animal control if you see a coyote

For more tips on coyote precautions, click here.