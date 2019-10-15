LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Simpsonville is adding to the outlet shops.

Starting in November you'll have a new place to catch some live music.

The first show is on November 1 at the shops.

Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers will be playing.

The venue's right between the Old Navy and the American Eagle and it can fit up to 600 people.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.