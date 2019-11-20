LG&E and KU are warning customers about potential scams.

The utility company is joining their industry partners Utilities United Against Scams to recognize the fourth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day. It's part of a weeklong awareness campaign that focuses on educating customers and exposing the tactics used by scammers.

Customers are encouraged to be aware of signs of potential scam activity such as a threat to disconnect service, a request for immediate payment and a request for a prepaid card.

LG&E and KU will never call to ask for credit or debit card numbers or other personal information. If you are suspicious, contact LG&E and KU.

For more information on protecting yourself and your family from scams, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.