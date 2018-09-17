LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A team of 9 Kentucky nurses are in North Carolina, putting their background to work for those with medical needs.

The state dubbed them the Strike Team and they will provide medical support in shelters.

Those who are part of the team include nurses from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

“We have no idea what to expect. I expect to do a lot of our nursing duties. Seeing a lot of sick people, a lot of injured people," Stephanie Carpenter, a nurse, said.

The 9 nurses and two administrative staff members plan to be in North Carolina for two weeks.

