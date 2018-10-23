LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A Kentucky dad is asking lawmakers to learn from what happened to his son, and his family and get on board with a new law that would prevent it in the future.

Bradley Salyer and Senator Morgan McGarvey presented at the Interim Joint Committee Meeting on Banking and Insurance in Louisville on Tuesday.

Salyer shared a story of his experience with an air ambulance ride that changed the course of his life.

His 7-month-old son Lincoln and his twin brother faced serious medical issues during their first few months of life. They were in and out of the doctor on a daily basis.

But one trip stands out above all the rest.

"The ER doctor after stabilizing him and getting him oxygen told us that they just simply weren't equipped there at that hospital to treat a 7-month, 15-pound baby who needed pediatric intensive care. They needed to get him to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital."

It was a 60-mile trip, which would take about an hour by car. But car wouldn't be quick enough for that sick baby.

The doctor said he needed high flow oxygen, which is something only an air ambulance could offer.

"That day and under serious duress with a gravely ill baby and as concerned as we were, the last thing we were looking to do was dig through our insurance policy,” Salyer said.

Lincoln survived and he's doing great.

But his dad is still re-living that day and that trip in sky.

The air ambulance company sent him a nearly $60,000 bill. His insurance offered to cover $10,000 of it.

"Very few people in Kentucky have $57,000 sitting in a bank account that they can pay to save a sick child,” Senator McGarvey said.

Salyer said his family didn't.

That’s why he turned to McGarvey and agreed to testify in front of other lawmakers.

"Something has to be done about this,” McGarvey said.

They want to pass a new law protecting people from massive air ambulance bills that would require insurance companies to pay them completely from both in-network providers and out of network providers.

The bill would also outline a system for authorization, which requires the patient or guardian to sign off on the use of an air ambulance before it happens.

"Everyone in here is one illness or one accident away from financial ruin,” Salyer said.

The bill will be heard in January, the start of the next legislative sessions.

