EDMONTON, Ky. — KSP needs the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl.

Amber Shirley, 15, of Edmonton, Ky. was last seen around 11:00 p.m. January 18 on Robert Wilson Rd.

Shirley is 5’2’’, 195 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing pajama pants and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information on her location should call KSP at 1-800-22-5555 or your local law enforcement.