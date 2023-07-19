Nearly 2,000 Kia, Hyundai cars stolen in Louisville this year

That's about 10 cars a day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kias and Hyundais have been the targets of car thieves since last year when a viral TikTok showed people how to steal them by using a USB cable.

In a public service announcement on Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police confirmed it's still a problem.

Authorities said nearly 2,000 Kia or Hyundai cars have been reported stolen this year alone in Louisville.

That's about 10 cars a day.

They say the most impacted cars are those models made between 2011 and 2022.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.