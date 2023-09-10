Kentucky Veterans Parade and Celebration returning to downtown Louisville; What to know

According to officials, this year's festivities come with two new twists: a touring parade throughout the Metro and a new static display.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Veterans Day Parade and Celebration is making its grand return to downtown Louisville this year.

The traditional parade begins at noon on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. It will travel east on Jefferson Street from 7th Street, passing the review stand, and end at 3rd Street.

According to officials, this year's festivities come with two new twists: a touring parade throughout the Metro and a new static display with interactive meet-and-greet.

The Touring Parade will kick off the day at 9 a.m. Vehicles will gather at three locations to create multiple convoys toward downtown. These convoys will converge at 7th and Jefferson in downtown Louisville right before the traditional parade begins.

Here's where the touring parade will begin across Jefferson County:

Eastern High School in Middletown proceeding to Shelbyville Road;

UAW 862 from Fern Valley to Preston Highway, to Eastern Parkway;

and Kilroy from southern Indiana.

The entire celebration is free and open to the public. Officials said free parking will be offered at all metered parking spaces.

This year's Grand Marshal is Marj Graves, who was a nurse Captain in Vietnam. She was inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame in September of 2018.

"It's marvelous to have a woman Grand Marshal this year, paying tribute to the 75th Anniversary of the signing of the Women's Armed Forces Integration Act," officials said.

The Boy Scouts of America will also participate with troops in the local Lincoln Heritage. They will line the parade route with a colorful display -- the waving "Corridor of Flags."

Schedule of events

8 a.m. -- Assembly begins at rendezvous sites in Middletown and Fern Valley.

Assembly begins at rendezvous sites in Middletown and Fern Valley. 9 a.m. -- Vehicles leave rendezvous sites.

Vehicles leave rendezvous sites. 10 a.m. -- Kilroy convoy gathers in southern Indiana. Units arrive in the parade assembly/static area.

Kilroy convoy gathers in southern Indiana. Units arrive in the parade assembly/static area. 12 p.m. -- National Anthem, Parade Step Off, Fly Over.

National Anthem, Parade Step Off, Fly Over. 1 p.m . -- Blessing/Massing of Colors, TAPS, 21 Gun Salute, Static Display opens, Entertainment begins, Thoroughbred Chorus, 202nd Army Band, Cub Scout Troop 30.

Blessing/Massing of Colors, TAPS, 21 Gun Salute, Static Display opens, Entertainment begins, Thoroughbred Chorus, 202nd Army Band, Cub Scout Troop 30. 3 p.m. -- Event is over.

