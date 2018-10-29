FT. KNOX, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Department of Defense is now sending 5,200 troops to the southwest border and WHAS has learned that some of them will be from Kentucky.

Troops from Fort Knox and Fort Campbell are loading onto a C-17 headed for Texas.

The Department of Defense will use the troops at the border as thousands of Central American migrants head north through Mexico.

President Trump has said the invasion of migrants would find troops waiting for them.

This is a developing story. Check back fro updates.

MORE: Pentagon to deploy 5,200 active duty troops to U.S.-Mexico border to halt migrant caravan

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV