LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been five years since Kentucky Kingdom reopened and the park continues to go strong despite it being the last weekend before school starts for many in Jefferson County.

Officials say they broke a record on Saturday when 18,484 people visited the park. It marked the largest single-day attendance the park has hosted since in reopened in 2014.

Kentucky Kingdom also hosted 32,000 park-goers for the entire weekend.

“Despite a large crowd, every facet of our park ran smoothly, and it was very gratifying to see so many smiling faces and happy families. We are certainly proud of our managers and team members for delivering so much fun to so many people,” CEO Ed Hart said in a statement.

If you didn’t get out to enjoy the park this weekend, Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay will be open on weekends throughout August, September and October.

General admission is $29.95.

