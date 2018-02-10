LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Kentucky Kingdom is celebrating their 30th anniversary with plenty of fun for all.

On September 30th, the park hosted a reunion for some of the people who made the Kentucky Kingdom of today possible. After the owner abruptly abandoned the park in 2010, a group called “Save My Park” rallied together to convince state and local officials not to bulldoze the property. Their efforts caught the attention of Ed Hart and the theme park was brought back to life.

A documentary following the history of Kentucky Kingdom, appropriately titled “Save My Park!”, was shown at the reunion and will be available to the public on October 12. You can watch the trailer and the documentary when it is released here.

But the surprises don’t end there! Kentucky Kingdom has announced the addition of the “Kentucky Flyer”, a new roller coaster that will be ready to ride in 2019. According to the press release, the Kentucky Flyer “will navigate through 56-degree hairpin turns at rapid speeds, treating riders to plenty of airtime.”

The Gravity Group, who also designed The Voyage at Holiday World, designed the coaster train to accommodate a wider range of passengers. The height requirement for the Kentucky Flyer is 40 inches, which is 8 inches shorter than the requirement for many other coasters.

“Our goal was to build a coaster that the whole family can enjoy,” said Gravity Group Principal Korey Kiepert.

Kentucky Kingdom is also extending hours at Hurricane Bay and lowering season pass prices for the 2019 season. For more information, you can visit the Kentucky Kingdom website.

