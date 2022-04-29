Exercise rider dies at Keeneland training track after being thrown off of horse

20-year-old Callie Witt was killed in a training accident Friday morning, shortly after 8 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A horse exercise rider for trainer Joe Sharp has died following a training accident on the Keeneland training track Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Keeneland, the incident occurred Friday morning, shortly after 8 a.m.

The 20-year-old exercise rider, Callie Witt, was thrown from a 2-year-old horse.

Alpha Events Medicine, the track's on-site medical team, quickly responded to Witt's life-threatening injuries. Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived at the scene within six minutes and was taken to the University of Kentucky's Emergency Department.

Witt was pronounced dead due to blunt force injuries while at the hospital.

"We are heartbroken by this tragic loss," Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to Callie's family, friends and our collective racing community at this difficult time."

Witt, a native of Nebraska, was studying at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

The spokesperson said more information will be shared as it becomes available.

