Juvenile justice recruiting applicants for jobs across state

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice is recruiting applicants for more than 160 job openings at 24 facilities across the state, officials said.

As part of the recruitment efforts, a job fair is being held July 20 at Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Louisville, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said in a statement.

The agency is looking for people who will invest in youths to help prevent them from returning to custody and to help them become more productive citizens. Open positions include youth workers, nursing, administration, counseling/mental health and food service.

“DJJ is instrumental in making sure youth in the juvenile justice system are given the second chance they deserve,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This begins with staff who genuinely care for and are invested in the futures of these youth and the commonwealth."

The department oversees prevention programs for at-risk youth, confinement, pre-trial detention, residential placement and treatment and other services.

