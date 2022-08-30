Judges visit pre-law programs at 3 JCPS high schools

Most of the judges said they didn't even know they wanted to study law when they were in high school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven judges visited three Jefferson County Public Schools Tuesday to talk to the students, to share their experiences and to answer questions.

They visited the pre-law programs at Waggener, Seneca and Central high schools, and shared their stories on how they got to where they are now.

U.S. District Court Judge David Hale, a former U.S. attorney from Louisville, said getting out and talking to future potential judges is the key to growing the profession.

"I was a history major, there are multiple paths to the law and that's one of the things that we wanted to emphasize for these students. That there isn't one way to advance in a legal career, there are multiple paths," he said.

The judges said seeing the students learning about the legal system at such an early age was inspiring.

"Most importantly, we just wanted to come and give them a little bit of enthusiasm for the court, for what they're doing here, studying the law and understanding the law at a very early age," Hale said.

They also wanted to help the students learn that you can be in the legal profession and not become a lawyer.

