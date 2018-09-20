LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Jefferson County Public Schools released details of the corrective action plan agreed to by JCPS and the state.

JCPS posted the plan on their website on Wednesday. The plan addresses concerns raised by the state’s 2017 audit of the district.

Some of the improvements agreed upon include:

-Improvement of systems to ensure that preschool students are taught in safe and clean environments

-Making sure that schools follow the law when disciplining special needs students

-Training school staff on proper handling of grant money and other finances

-Creating a system to ensure students are safe on school buses and that behavior on buses is monitored

-Creating a task force to review student school assignments

JCPS Superintendent Marty Polio says district staff has spent significant time over the past three weeks working with the Kentucky Department of Education to develop the corrective action plan.

“We are confident that we can implement the plan and correct the deficiencies as a district in the time allotted by the agreement,” he said in the post.

You can read the full corrective action plan here.

