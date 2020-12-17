JCPS food sites run out of food on last distribution day before winter break

JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert confirmed the more than 100 sites were out of food before 1 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All Jefferson County Public Schools food distribution sites ran out of supplies Thursday, the last distribution day before the district starts winter break.

JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert confirmed all sites were out of food before 1 p.m. Hebert said the more than 100 sites were seeing longer lines than before, with many sites running out of food by noon.

Parents who were able to pick up food were given lunches for 11 days and breakfast and snacks to last more than two weeks. Families were given pounds of strawberry slices and house-made chili, along with fresh produce, cereal, milk and more.

WHAS11 was at Layne Elementary School as organizers gave out their last boxes of food. JCPS has recommended parents who could not get food reach out to Dare to Care.