WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind — On November 28th, around 1 a.m., Scott County Dispatch received the initial call of a two-vehicle crash on state Route 56 near state Route 39 . Scott County Deputies were the first units to arrive and soon requested assistance from the Indiana State Police (ISP) and ISP Crash Reconstructionists.

ISP investigators believe that a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Victor Colon of Scottsburg was southbound on state Route 39 approaching the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 56. At the same time, another vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Stephanie Barnett of Salem was westbound on state Route 56 approaching the same intersection.

ISP's Preliminary information reveals that Colon likely pulled out onto state Route 56 in front of the Barrett's vehicle, causing the two cars to collide.

Barnett was transported to University Hospital, and her two juvenile passengers were transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital.

Colon was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington Co. Coroner. The passenger of Colon’s vehicle was airlifted to University Hospital.

ISP investigation is ongoing if the use of drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal crash.

