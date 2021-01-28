'Johanna just knocked it out of the park': Clark County Youth Shelter coordinator wins Safe Place Program Award

The award recognizes the Safe Place agency for the outreach done throughout the community that they serve.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — COVID has affected the way we all interact with each other and the virus has made it hard on organizations that run outreach programs. That in-person interaction has been replaced by other means of interaction, especially for places like the Clark County Youth Shelter.

“Now outreach is mostly through social media, but also sending the schools our safe place presentation to show their youth over the internet.”

Johanna Miller, a coordinator for the shelter, was ecstatic after learning she was being awarded the Indiana Safe Place Program Award.

“She had no idea, she was finding out as she was reading the letter it was really cool," said Ashley Braswell, Assistant Director.

The award recognizes the Safe Place agency for the outreach done throughout the community that they serve. The State Association asks the Clark County Youth Shelter to target 10% of their targeted population and Miller exceeded the goal.

“Our goal is 2,500 in Clark and 5,000 in Floyd. And Johanna just knocked it out of the park. She hit more than 10,000," said Braswell.

Before COVID, Miller was visiting schools to speak with children or traveling throughout the community for outreach. Now, outreach for Miller has changed. But the mission is the same.

"We are here for kids when they have no one, or when they feel like they have no one. And that is huge in a kid's life," she said.

Miller is only a part-time employee, but she says outreach is her passion. For her speaking with kids is the best part of the job.

“It felt really good to have that recognition. Especially in these times, we haven’t been able to go out in the community and that is the best part of the job. So it felt good,” said Miller.