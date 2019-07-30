MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) – The assistant chief of Madison Police Department tells us incidents like this are taken very seriously and they are looking into the situation.



"There's any a number of things that could've got the child hurt in that car."



Two people recorded a video, showing a child who appears to be left alone in a police car. The video shows the officer outside of the vehicle addressing a situation.



"The bad thing about it is that he brought a child with him to a crime scene without a booster seat or a child seat," Charles Johnson, a resident said.



Videos of the incident were sent to Johnson who is speaking on behalf of the witnesses.

He says they didn't see a child safety seat or booster seat in the vehicle.

The video shows the child standing in the front seat.



"All the dash cams, cell phone and videos it really shows that they really have no fear for the things that they do even before the community, they have no consideration," he said.



Johnson says residents have been sharing the recording on social media.



"Most of the citizens around here feel like we as citizens are held to a higher standard versus our local officials it seems."



The concern all comes down to the child's safety, but community members say if anything comes out of this they hope it's awareness.



Indiana law requires all children under the age of 8 to be properly restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat.

Johnson says as we wait to hear more from the police department, community members just want everyone to be held accountable for their actions.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Senait Gebregiorgis at SGebregior@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.