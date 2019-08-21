SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Police say a homeowner escaped injury after a truck crashed through a home in Scottsburg.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Bob White Drive on Monday.

Police say an International utility truck traveling on South Boatman Road hit Chevy Cruze, causing that vehicle to go into a ditch. That’s when police say the truck left the roadway, hit a privacy fence and crashing into a home in the 2000 block of Bob White Drive.

Police say the homeowner was inside at the time but not near where the truck came through.

The homeowner wasn’t hurt but the driver of the Chevy Cruze was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

