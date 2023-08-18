'I didn’t know how the people felt about her until now': Crowd gathers to mourn EMS Deputy Director Devonnia Tscheulin

She lost her life unexpectedly due to childbirth complications. Every time her father sees his new grandson, he sees his daughter.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — More than a dozen candles and flowers were lit along a Scott County EMS SUV outside the courthouse Thursday night to honor the life of Scott County EMS Deputy Director Devonnia Tscheulin.

Chief Nick Oleck confirmed she died Tuesday, after giving birth to a healthy baby boy named Maverick on Monday.

“She’s always been good to people, I mean wanted to help people with different things ever since she was a little girl,” said Joseph Sears, Tscheulin’s father.

Tschuelin was a strong woman grounded in her faith who was devoted to her husband, three children and job.

She lost her life unexpectedly due to childbirth complications. Every time her father sees his new grandson, he sees his daughter.

“Devonnia, that was the last thing she left, was him,” Sears said.

He said he is proud of his grandchildren.

“They’re amazing kids; my granddaughter, she’s bout like her mom,” he said. “She’s fearless, Devonnia was always kind of a fearless little girl.”

Tscheulin was known to many as a respected teacher with a work ethic that was unmatched.

Over a dozen EMS, fire departments, prosecutors and public officials from different counties came out, including the mayor of Scottsburg and his wife.

“I didn’t know how the people felt about her until now,” Sears said.

Co-workers said her devotion to the community and the role she carried throughout Scott County spoke volumes.

“Anytime we were on the road we were jamming out to music; she loved music, she loved listening to music, she loved to hear me sing, and we just sing all the way back from whether it was Louisville, whether it was Clark County, it didn’t matter we just had the time of our lives,” said Daniel Dicken, captain at Scott County EMS.

No matter how hard her day was or what she was going through, she always kept a smile on her face.

“[She] just made sure everyone had everything they needed she was just that person, she would put everyone else behind her so we lost a good one, no doubt about it,” Dicken said.

Devonnia's husband confirmed through Facebook she died Tuesday evening at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Michael said she gave birth to her son at Schneck Hospital, in Seymour, on Aug. 14 and immediately following his birth, "Devonnia was airlifted to Indianapolis."

He said Indiana State Police shut down the interstate while her body was escorted back to Scottsburg.

Devonnia's funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at noon, at First Christian Church in Scottsburg.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.