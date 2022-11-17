South Vermillion High School said the student was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLINTON, Ind. — One student at a western Indiana high school was injured Thursday morning after a Vermillion County Sheriff's Department deputy accidentally discharged his gun inside the school.

South Vermillion High School shared information on Facebook about the incident shortly before 10 a.m.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. during instruction in a law enforcement class that was based on law enforcement scenarios. Police said the deputy accidentally discharged his gun during the instruction.

South Vermillion Schools Superintendent Dave Chapman confirmed a high school senior was wounded when the deputy accidentally discharged his gun.

According to the school, the student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Chapman said the student described his pain level as a "sting" after he was grazed by the bullet.

Indiana State Police detectives are now handling the investigation. According to state police, the deputy involved has 19 years of experience in law enforcement.

The school explained that it went on lockdown due to the number of emergency personnel in the building after the incident.

State police said they are interviewing students who were in the classroom when the gun discharged, as well as talking with the deputy involved.

South Vermillion High School school is located in Clinton, Indiana, roughly 15 miles north of Terre Haute.