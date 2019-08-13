LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a Jeffersonville man.

Police say 69-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Haas was last seen on Aug. 10 around noon. They believe Haas may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 160-pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Haas was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, blue shirt, denim shorts, cowboy boots. He also has a scar on the right side of his neck and no teeth.

If you have seen Larry Haas, you are asked to call Jeffersonville Police at (812) 246-6996 or 911.

