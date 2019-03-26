LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Silver Alert was declared across Indiana as the Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Kyle Nayhzieare Kelly, 15.

Kelly--also known as Lee--is 5’7”, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, black jacket with lime green stripes down the side, blue jeans and green mesh Adidas shoes.

Kelly is missing from Fort Wayne, Ind., which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He has been missing since Tuesday, March 26, at 3 a.m.

Authorities said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-7070 or 911.