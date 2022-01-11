Katelin Rogers is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

WABASH, Ind. — A Silver Alert is out for a missing 13-year-old girl from Wabash, Indiana.

Katelin Rogers was last seen Tuesday morning at 11:36 a.m. getting into a black 2015 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate 496RBA.

Rogers is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Katelin Rogers should contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.