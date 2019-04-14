FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating after a semi-trailer caught fire on Interstate 64 Sunday.

The incident happened around noon near the US 150 and State Road 64 interchanges, according to the Lafayette Town Protection District.

When fire crews arrived, the semi was engulfed in flames and the trailer was partially on fire.

Witnesses on the scene told officials that the fire seemed to have started at the wheels of the tractor.

Charred remains of a semi-trailer truck containing assorted pies. The trailer caught fire in Floyd County, Indiana on April 14, 2019.

Lafayette Fire Protection District

The semi-trailer was carrying assorted pies. Officials say the cargo was a complete loss.

One lane of I-64 was closed for a short time while fire crews cleared the scene.

No one was hurt.