Hockey team involved in crash involving semi; 3 teens critically injured

Three members of a Chicago prep school's hockey team were taken to the hospital after the crash.

WARSAW, Ind. — A semi-truck driver from New York is being held on drunk driving charges after a crash involving a school bus in northern Indiana Saturday night.

Police in Warsaw warned the public of the crash at U.S. 30 and Center Street just before 9 p.m.

According to NBC Chicago, the bus was carrying members of Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep's hockey team when it crashed. The team was returning to their hotel after a game against Culver Academies.

A total of 13 students ages 14 to 17 were reportedly injured in the crash, WNDU reported. Two students were sent to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital in critical injuries. Another critically injured student was taken to Lutheran Kosciusko County. Other students were treated and released at the scene.

There were 23 players and two adult coaches on the bus.

In photos and a video shared with 13News, the bus could be seen flipped on its side. Snow was falling in the area at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York, was taken into custody after police smelled alcohol on his breath. Santos subsequently failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a chemical test at the scene.