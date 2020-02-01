FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Baby boxes that allow people to anonymously leave newborns at firehouses have been added in two more Indiana cities, giving the state nearly 20 of the potentially life-saving devices.
A baby box was dedicated Sunday at the New Haven Fire Station in the city that's a few miles east of Fort Wayne. Another baby box that was dedicated Monday at the Columbia City fire station became Indiana's 19th baby box.
The boxes are containers with a door to the outside of a fire station building. When they're opened as someone leaves a baby there, an alarm sounds to alert on-duty staff.
MORE:
- Seymour authorities investigating after baby found alive in plastic bag
- Mom leaves baby in Safe Haven box 30 days after it opened
- Safe Haven Baby Box allows parents to surrender babies anonymously
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.