FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Baby boxes that allow people to anonymously leave newborns at firehouses have been added in two more Indiana cities, giving the state nearly 20 of the potentially life-saving devices.

A baby box was dedicated Sunday at the New Haven Fire Station in the city that's a few miles east of Fort Wayne. Another baby box that was dedicated Monday at the Columbia City fire station became Indiana's 19th baby box.

The boxes are containers with a door to the outside of a fire station building. When they're opened as someone leaves a baby there, an alarm sounds to alert on-duty staff.

MORE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.