GEORGETOWN, Ind. — Some neighbors in Georgetown are worried about a zoning request that would turn the woods around them into subdivisions.



Trees have already been cleared out in one area along Yenowine Lane.

"I really don't appreciate that they have cleared that land. And I mean scraped it to the ground," said Martha Karcher, who lives just a few homes away from the nearly 26 acres of land where the trees were cleared out. She now describes it as "flat, naked land" and says she's seen wildlife displaced because of it.



The land now has a sign detailing a rezoning request that would change it from a rural residential zone to a residential suburban zone. That would allow for more lots per acre.



Paperwork submitted to the Floyd County Department of Building and Development says the request is for a Single Family Conservation Subdivision.



But it isn't the only space requesting a change like this, another request to develop is pending to create a subdivision near West Willis Road.



"It's like the 'not in my backyard' thing you know," said Karcher. "My main concerns are that there's going to be a whole lot more traffic on my road. Maybe they're going to widen the road, which would take the feel of my property away. I worry that nature's going to go away."



The zoning requests have to go through the plan commission for recommendation and then to the county commissioners who have the final say.



The rezone's were tabled at a meeting on Monday, which multiple community members showed up for. They now won't be heard until the next plan commission meeting on December 16.



"You can't stop progress," said Karcher. But she hopes to hold on to the rural life she moved to Georgetown for.

"I have a beautiful sunrise every morning out my kitchen window," she said. "I worry that I won't have the bird watching and the deer watching."

