INDIANAPOLIS — County clerks are worried a proposal for extending Indiana’s Election Day voting time by two hours would make it more difficult to find enough poll workers.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Wesco of Osceola would change Indiana’s current 6 p.m. closing time to 8 p.m.

Wesco says Kentucky and Hawaii are the only other states with poll closing times that early.

Supporters of extended voting hours say they believed it could help boost Indiana’s voting turnout that has been among the country’s lowest.