INDIANAPOLIS — One Indiana museum is letting children live out their dreams of playing with Ryder, Skye and Marshall.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis opened its "PAW Patrol" exhibit based on the Nickelodeon preschool series on February 23. Kids can play alongside their favorite rescue pups, participating in hands-on interactives while knowing that "No job is too big, no pup is too small."

The exhibit features places the pup often go in their fictional community of Adventure Bay, including the lookout, Jake's Mountain and the jungle. There are also kid-sized statues of Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Everest, Rocky, Zuma and Tracker throughout the exhibit.

PAW Patrol: Adventure Play Exhibit is open until July 28. Admission into the exhibit is free with a museum ticket. For more information on the exhibit, visit The Children's Museum of Indianapolis' website.