CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) — An 18-year-old is dead after a fatal crash on I-65 North in Clark County on Jan. 16.

State Police said Olivia Kustes of Rineyville, Kentucky, died after a wheel came off another vehicle went airborne and struck her pickup truck.



She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 65 just north of the Ohio River in Clarksville.



Police say the rear driver's side wheel came off of a southbound pickup, driven by 51-year-old Peter Gaetano of Covert, Michigan, and crossed over a median wall into the northbound lanes, where it struck Kustes' truck.



A commercial vehicle driver, 45-year-old Alvin Logan of Chicago, maneuvered his semitrailer in front of Kustes' truck to slowly bring it to a stop, according to police.