Masking requirement dropped on New Albany Floyd County school buses, officials announce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Albany Floyd County Schools is issuing new guidance regarding masks on school buses.

The district announced on Twitter that masks will no longer be required on buses beginning Monday.

This comes as the CDC announced on Friday that they are not requiring people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems including early care and childhood programs.

CDC said it wanted to align with updated guidance which no longer recommends universal indoor masking in K-12 and early education settings in areas with “a low or medium COVID-19 community level.”

