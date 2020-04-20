NEW ALBANY, Ind. — With many businesses closed due to Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay at home orders in effect, the homeless population has been lacking proper bathroom access.

The YMCA and non-profit Exit Zero in New Albany are stepping up to help the population.

On Monday, the YMCA will begin to allow the homeless to use its restrooms and showers.

The bathrooms will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 4 p.m. along with additional time on Tuesday afternoons.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

YMCA offers emergency daycare for first responders, health care workers in Louisville, Southern Indiana

Scholars in the YMCA Black Achievers Program celebrate their achievements

Work toward a healthier you at YMCA of Greater Louisville

Make fitness a family affair at YMCA: No Join Fee thru January 22