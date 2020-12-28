New Albany group helps give food, clothes to homeless during Christmas season

The party, hosted by We The People of New Albany, served more than 100 people at Bicknell Park on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Christmas holiday may be over, but a New Albany group wanted to make sure the season didn’t end without everyone getting a chance to celebrate.

We the People of New Albany, held a big outdoor Christmas party at Bicknell Park for those they call their street family – people who don’t have a roof over their head.

Chris Williams, owner of Four Pegs in Louisville’s Germantown, said it was important to help those in need.

“Being in the restaurant industry and surviving this year was a big deal but being able to give back just feels really good,” he said. “It’s amazing to see people smile and happy.”

Event organizers said they served more than 120 people throughout the day.