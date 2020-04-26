LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Social distancing didn’t stop a New Albany, Indiana girl from turning 12-years-old Saturday.

Friends and neighbors of Karsyn Wallace made sure she celebrated her day in style by throwing her a drive-by parade.

Karsyn is a Kosair kid, and she was featured on billboards in the area.

She can’t walk or talk because she has Sanfilippo syndrome.

Her mother Kathy said they had 31 cars filled with people wishing her the best on her 12th birthday.

“That's what today was all about. People coming together to celebrate a little girl. That, you know, in their eyes she's just Karsyn. And she turned twelve and she got that birthday parade and she smiled so big. She loved every second of it and that's a true blessing.”

